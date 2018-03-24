Restoration worker in serious condition after three-storey fall in Valletta
Man conducting restoration works on a property in Valletta has fallen three storeys, is currently in serious condition.
A 55-year-old Bulgarian from St Paul's Bay, who was conducting restoration works in Valletta, fell three storeys earlier today, and is currently in serious condition.
The man was working within a property in Old Theatre Street.
An ambulance was called on site and the man was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he was determined to be suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
