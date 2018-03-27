Aditus Foundation backs position paper on sexual and reproductive rights

Aditus Foundation has welcomed the position paper Women’s Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights published by the Women’s Rights Foundation earlier this month.

In a statement, the Human Rights’ NGO said that sexual and reproductive rights are fundamental human rights and merit to be respected, protected and fulfilled. “The paper’s recommendations urge Malta to reflect on the status quo, with a viewing to engaging in an effective and inclusive reform process,” Aditus Foundation said.

“With human rights at the core of our activities, we fully endorse and support the recommendations made by the Women’s Rights Foundation, and look forward to participating in the forthcoming national discussion.”

Earlier this month, the Women’s Rights Foundation released a position paper that included a proposal for access to safe and legal abortion through the public health system under at least four circumstances that include if the pregnancy is endangering the woman's life and if it was the result of rape.

The position paper presented by the foundation outlined seven recommendations for a national action plan for sexual and reproductive health, comprehensive sexuality education, contraception, and abortion.

The position was welcomed by groups such as The Network of Young Women Leaders, but was criticised by many, including by conservative Nationalist MP, Edwin Vassallo and Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia