Updated | Saint Julian’s motorcycle crash leaves two injured

A 49-year-old man from Naxxar driving a Yamaha YP400 motorcycle and a 51-year-old man from Sliema driving a Honda 60 were involved in a motorcycle crash in St Julian’s.

The police were informed at 7.40 am that their assistance was needed in Mikiel Anton Vassalli Street in St Julian’s.

Medical assistance was called on site and the 51-year-old has been certified of suffering from serious injuries. In a subsequent update, the 49-year-old has been certifies from suffering of serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.