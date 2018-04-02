menu

[WATCH] Dog avoids bus by a whisker

Helmet camera footage shows how two dogs and a motorcyclist were nearly run over by an oncoming bus

2 April 2018, 3:52pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The dog is seen nearly being run over but is later seen unharmed.
The dog is seen nearly being run over but is later seen unharmed.

Footage circulating online shows how a motorcyclist came close to being hit by a bus after two dogs ran onto the street while he was driving.

The video captured by the driver shows how he tried to swerve around as two dogs came running towards him, while a bus from the opposing direction came hurling down.

The video, which was taken in Triq Hal-Qormi, Luqa, shows how one of the dogs was nearly run-over by the bus at it ran from the pavement towards the motorcyclist. The dogs were unharmed and the motorcylist uninjured.

When contacted by another newspaper, Animal Welfare Services said that no reports were received of missing dogs and that it would be sending workers on-site to ensure no danger is present for both the animals and drivers. 

More in National
Police deny Maria Efimova mistreatment claims
National

Police deny Maria Efimova mistreatment claims
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] People react to €5 million Puttinu donation by the Prime Minister
National

[WATCH] People react to €5 million Puttinu donation by the Prime Minister
Karl Azzopardi
Bird conservationists rejoice after hunting enforcement unit head resigns
National

Bird conservationists rejoice after hunting enforcement unit head resigns
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Dog avoids bus by a whisker
National

[WATCH] Dog avoids bus by a whisker
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe