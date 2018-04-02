[WATCH] Dog avoids bus by a whisker

Footage circulating online shows how a motorcyclist came close to being hit by a bus after two dogs ran onto the street while he was driving.

The video captured by the driver shows how he tried to swerve around as two dogs came running towards him, while a bus from the opposing direction came hurling down.

The video, which was taken in Triq Hal-Qormi, Luqa, shows how one of the dogs was nearly run-over by the bus at it ran from the pavement towards the motorcyclist. The dogs were unharmed and the motorcylist uninjured.

When contacted by another newspaper, Animal Welfare Services said that no reports were received of missing dogs and that it would be sending workers on-site to ensure no danger is present for both the animals and drivers.