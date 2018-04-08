Teenager arrested following apartment drug bust
18-year-old arrested for possession and suspected trafficking of drugs in a drug bust on Saturday
An 18-year-old man from Valletta has been arrested by the drug squad following a raid in his apartment on Saturday, the police said.
A substantial amount of white and brown powder, suspected to be cocaine and heroin respectively, and a considerable quantity of what is suspected to be cannabis in herbal form, was found in the apartment.
Magistrate Anthony Vella has launched an inquiry, and appointed a number of experts to help in the investigations.
The man is expected to be arraigned in court today.
