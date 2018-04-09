[WATCH] Update 4 | Two dead after open-top double-decker hits tree in Żurrieq

Two people have died after an open-top bus hit a low-lying tree in Valletta Road, Żurrieq. The tourists - a man and a woman - were on the top deck of the bus.

Six other tourists, including children, who were on the top deck of the hop-on hop-off bus were critically injured.

Initial reports suggest that the low-lying branches may have been dislodged last night by the strong winds.

A police hearse transporting one of the victims to the hospital morgue

The bar just in front of the first row seats on the top deck where the branches hit was twisted. The tourist bus was driven by a 24-year-old man, the police said in a statement, confirming that two people died and six were critically injured.

The bodies of the dead tourists are being lifted from the top deck by a crane, with emergency workers covering the area of operation with a large white sheet.

Visibly shocked relatives of those who were injured were taken to hospital for psychological support. Others who suffered minor injuries are being taken to health centres in the area.

A spokesman for Mater Dei hospital said a major incident alert was initiated and six ambulances were dispatched on site, along with a team of emergency doctors.

The hospital has asked people not to go to the emergency department if not absolutely necessary.

Transport Malta executive chairman James Piscopo said the authority was monitorring the situation in a tweet where he expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

The police are investigating the incident and duty magistrate Monica Vella is on site.

Addressing a press conference later in the evening, Fearne said that two ambulances had immediately been dispatched, with a further two leaving the hospital once the first two had arrived on site and assessed the situation.

He said the ambulances between them had been involved in 17 trips to and from the hospital. He said that in total 50 patients needed medical attention and had been taken to Mater Dei’s emergency department and the Paola health centre.

“Out of these 50 patients, 19 went to Paola and the rest were brought to Mater Dei,” he said, adding that the driver was also taken to hospital for treatment.

All those receiving medical attention were foreign, the minister said, however he could not confirm the nationality of the two people who had lost their life.

Furthermore, he said there were 12 children at the emergency department, two of whom were currently in intensive care. A total of four people are in a critical condition.