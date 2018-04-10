Wasteserv top salaries: former Labour head of news gets over €50,000

A parliamentary question has revealed salary packages at the national waste agency, which is currently under the scrutiny of the Public Accounts Committee.

Manuel Micallef, a familiar face on Labour’s One TV every Saturday morning, is paid €34,855 as chief officer organisation development at WasteServ.

He is also paid €10,000 as a car allowance, as well a €2,795 expense allowance, €2,400 as a disturbance allowance, and €2,000 in a mobile allowance: that brings up his total salary and allowances to over €50,000.

Other chief officers – namely the CFO, CLO and COO – are paid €37,920 as a basic salary, together with a €4,658 car allowance, and €2,096 expense allowance.

CEO Tonio Montebello and the chief operations and chief financial officers also get paid a disturbance allowance of, respectively, €15,000, €9,480 and €3,792.

The CEO, COO, CLO and CFO are also paid a special allowance of €20,000, €13,000, €5,000, and €6,000, and all get a €1,600 mobile allowance.

That puts the total salary of the chief executive officer at over €78,000 including allowances, with a company car.

Chairman David Borg is paid €30,000, together with a company car and free telephony and internet.

Manuel Micallef was appointed COOD at Wasteserv in 2014. The former GWU secretary general unsuccessfully contested the March 2013 general election, and was later appointed as head of news.

The PQ was asked by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi.