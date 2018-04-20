menu

Marsaskala to get new police station

A new police station will be built in a parking area in the vicinity of the Marsaskala primary school after the Planning Authority approved the plans on Friday

james
20 April 2018, 2:42pm
by James Debono
The area marked in blue shows where the new police station will be built
The area marked in blue shows where the new police station will be built

 

Marsaskala, which for the past years has been served with a makeshift mobile police station, will finally get a permanent structure.

The Planning Authority has approved the construction of a police station in a parking area next to the Marsaskala primary school in the Ta’ Monita area.

An elevation drawing of how the police station will look
An elevation drawing of how the police station will look

The police station will cover 300sq.m of land and will be built over two floors. It will also include a garage, an interrogation room, an archives room and a room for police briefings. All facades will be build in natural limestone.

A mobile police station was inaugurated by former home affairs minister Manuel Mallia in October 2014 to increase police presence in this coastal village. The structure was originally located near the salt marshes of Il-Magħluq but later relocated to Ġnien Sant'Anna, where it remained until now.

The new police station will be built atop of the hill that leads to the locality's school.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
