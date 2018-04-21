Malta-Sicily gas pipeline public hearing sessions draw to a close

A series of public consultations over the proposed gas pipeline project that was kicked off last week at the Marsaxlokk primary school, and continued in Sicily and Rome, have come to a close.

The public consultations were of high importance due to legal purposes and the project’s role as a Project of Common Interest (PIC), thus a priority to the European Union (EU).

As expected, the most important consultation meeting was held in Gela, Sicily, where the pipeline landing point is planned to emerge.

During the consultation, several residents voiced their concern which was answered by the Maltese delegation while others were taken up by the board to be used in future studies.

According to the ministry for energy, the project’s purpose is not only to supply Malta with an endless supply of natural gas but will also serve as a tool for further collaboration on multiple levels between the two neighbouring countries.

The Maltese delegation in Italy consisted of the Maltese Ambassador for Italy, Vanessa Fraizer, The Energy and Water Agency’s CEO Daniel Azzopardi as well as a technical team from the same agency.

The public consultations come to a close on May 20th, with the next stage of the project being the release of tenders for the Environmental Impact Assessment, the Marine Survey and the FEED.

Funding for the project will come from EU funds secured earlier this year.