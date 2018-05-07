Civil Society Network discusses Maria Efimova's safety with Greek ambassador

Civil Society Network (CSN) representatives have met with the Greek Ambassador to Malta, Chryssoula Karykopolou-Vlavianou to discuss Maria Efimova’s safety.

In a statement, CSN said that representatives Michael Briguglio and Karl Camilleri discussed the whistleblower’s protection and safety with the Greek Ambassador.

Previously, CSN sent a letter to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, calling on him to grant Efimova political asylum in Greece.

Now the group has asked Tspiras to ensure her safety, “whose life may be in danger if she is sent to Malta.”

“We are confident in Greek rule of law and understanding of the situation,” CSN added.

Last year, Efimova was named as one of the main sources behind claims made by the late Daphne Caruana Galizia that Michelle Muscat, wife of the Prime Minister, owns the Panamanian company Egrant. It was alleged that Egrant held an account at Pilatus Bank.

Efimova, a former employee at Pilatus Bank, was issued with a European arrest warrant last year after she twice failed to turn up for sittings before a Maltese court to face charges of fraud filed by her former employer. She is also accused in separate proceedings of having made false accusations against Superintendent (now Assistant Commissioner) Denis Theuma, and the police inspectors who had interrogated her.

A Greek court later ruled against a European Arrest Warrant issued against Efimova on the grounds that there were concerns as to whether Efimova would be granted a fair trial, as well as risks to her safety if she were to be returned.