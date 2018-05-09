MUT expresses concern over proposed international school

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) have written to Education Minister Evarist Bartolo expressing their concern over the proposed setting up of an international school in Mtarfa.

MUT stated that the setting up of a new independent school might have repercussions on the sector, asking whether a study had been conducted in terms of feasibility and impact prior to the issuing of the expression of interest.

The union questioned the requirements and standards of the new school, also inquiring over the recruitment of teachers.

MUT also questioned whether the winner of the contract would have any sufficient experience in the educational sector as to avoid “other recent experiences which were not exactly successful in having a proper educational institution up and running.”

Last month, the government issued an expression of interest for the setting up of an international school at the former Mtarfa Military Hospital, with a rent of €50,000 for the first five years which will then increase to €125,000 per year.