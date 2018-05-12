PD wants public disclosure on Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi investigations

The Democratic Party (PD) has expressed its concern over allegations of institutionalised corruption in government, insisting that the public should be informed about the initiation of police investigations of various claims against Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

The discrepancy between Konrad Mizzi’s claim of having €92 and the FIAU’s report of having €9,200 in the off-shore company must be investigated according to the PD.

PD also demanded that the public be informed of the initiation of investigations over the leaked document revealing Nexia BT partner Karl Cini stating the transfer of €150,000 a month from 17 Black and another Dubai based company to Mizzi and Schembri’s companies.

The “damning report” released by the FIAU that gives the go-ahead for Mizzi’s investigation should be inspected following David Casa’s claims that it was finalised by at least March, PD said.

The role of Nexia BT in the claims made are to be investigated according to the PD, who also pointed out Brian Tonna’s breach of the Independence rules in the Accountancy Profession Act when accepting loans from Keith Schembri while also acting as auditor of the Kasco Group of Companies.

PD stated that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s excuses for his silence on the matter are absurd, as a magisterial inquiry does not establish guilt or innocence but examines if criminal action should be taken or not.

PD have also denied Muscat’s claims that the stories released by the Daphne Project are “old”, stating that these stories reveal further details on stories released by the free press.

They concluded that it is worrying to see the Police Commissioner’s lack of action in the wake of so many allegations, reminding him that it is his duty to promote and enforce all laws without exception.