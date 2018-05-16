PC Simon Schembri still in serious condition after hit-and-run

Police Constable Simon Schembri is still in a critical but stable condition after he was run over by an underage driver yesterday, police confirm.

Schembri was run-over by 17-year-old Liam Debono yesterday morning, after he stopped the young man during a traffic check. Instead of stopping, the teenager ran over the constable, and dragged him for around 40 metres.

Schembri was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious conditions.

Police said that Schembri needed urgent medical intervention and lost a lot of blood. Sources also confirm that his right arm was amputated from below the elbow. He suffered a collapsed lung, a broken pelvis, ribs and multiple fractures. He also suffered severe burns from his cheek down to his abdomen after he was dragged for seveal metres.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the National Blood Transfusion Service urged people to donate blood.

While showing solidarity with the Police officer and Police Corps, they said that there was no call for a particular blood type but urged the public to go donate blood.

Home Affairs Minister, Michael Farrugia also reported that the Victim Support Unit and Police Counselling Unit together with Chaplain services held a debriefing session with Traffic police officers after the incident. He also said that Schembri’s family and relatives were being taken care of by the Victim Support Unit.

Various people took to social media to offer solidarity to Schembri, including the President, Prime Minister, and leader of Opposition.

Two of his children also took to Facebook to lament on their father’s condition.

His son, Sheean said that it was insane that while he was waiting to see if his father's condition got better, people on Facebook were "writing such stupidity".

The 17-year-old driver

17-year-old driver, Liam Debono was already known to the police and had been pulled over for driving dangerously and without a licence in the past. He is now in custody and is expected in court later today.

Drug related items were also found in the car, but the teen was not in possession of drugs when he was arrested.