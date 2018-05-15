Updated | Police constable seriously injured in hit-and-run incident

Police constable Simon Schembri was seriously injured this morning when he was run over by a car being driven by 17-year-old driver.

The incident happened close to the roundabout near Lidl supermarket in Triq Hal Qormi in Luqa at 7.40am.

According to a police statement, Schembri tried to stop the young driver to ask him for his license and documentation. This prompted the driver to try and escape, hitting the constable in the process and draggng him for several metres.

Sources said that the 17-year-old driver hit the policeman near Lidl and kept driving, dragging the officer along on the car bonnet. The policeman later fell off the car, and was run over again, next to the industrial area.

Schembri is a 48-year-old police constable from Paola and has three children.

An ambulance took the constable to Mater Dei hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The underage driver, confirmed to be Liam Debono, appears to have crashed the car he was driving in Triq Ħal Farruġ in Luqa before being apprehended by the police.

The road has been closed to traffic while police investigations continue.

Solidarity with @MaltaPolice officer who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident while on traffic management duties. Glad alleged perpetrator has already been apprehended -JM @dr_micfarr — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) May 15, 2018

The Prime Minister tweeted about the incident, offering solidarity.