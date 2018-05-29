Equality watchdog to get greater powers

A stronger remit for the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality is being considered by the government, Helena Dalli said.

The Equality Minister said the NCPE will transform into a Human Rights and Equality Commission, under the proposed changes to the law.

This will strengthen its “remit” and sanctioning powers, she added. “This legislation is expected to start being debated in Parliament during this year.”

She was addressing the NSPE’s annual conference on Tuesday, during which the annual report for 2017 was presented.

Renee Laiviera, NCPE commissioner, said investigation of complaints of alleged discrimination continued last year, as a crucial aspect of the commission’s work.

The commission received 39 complaints in 2017, 30 of which came from a single individual on matters outside its remit.

Three complaints alleged discrimination based on danger, while two complaints concerned discrimination on the basis of race. The commission initiated an ex-officio investigation in one case concerning racial discrimination.

The commission received two complaints of age discrimination and one on alleged religious discrimination.

Read the equality commission’s annual report for 2017 here.