Girl band left heartbroken after equipment theft

The members of local band Cryptic Street have been left dumbfounded by what they suspect is a targeted burglary of their rehearsal space in Birkirkara.

The band, who have been rehearsing in the garage, for the best part of 8 years, said they felt exposed and vulnerable, as they are convinced that the thief had been observing their movements and struck during a small window of opportunity.

Over €6,000 worth of equipment – including an entire drumkit – was stolen in the heist, which occurred sometime on Sunday.

The band had discovered the burglary after they were called up by their landlord, who noticed the garage was open and empty and thought that they had decided to move out without informing him.

Although the garage was cleaned out, the band’s stock of merchandise and some guitars were safe at home, something the girls said was a lucky coincidence.

The theft has put a dampener on plans for the band, a rising star on the local scene, who had a number of gigs lined up. The girls told Maltatoday that they were heartbroken. The crime also couldn’t have come at a worse time for the band, with two of its members sitting for exams soon, they said.

The police are investigating and there is hope that the thief will eventually be caught, however, as fingerprints are believed to have been recovered from the scene.

The band appealed to anyone who may have information on the theft to come forward and contact the police.