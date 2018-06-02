menu

Zoran Pavlovic identified as victim of bicycle accident

The Serbian who resided in Pembroke was involved in the tragic car accident that took away his life last Friday 

2 June 2018, 2:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Zoran Pavlovic, 53, who resided in Pembroke, has been identified as the cyclist involved in the car collision which put an end to his life on Friday. 

Pavlovic was run-over by a 35-year-old Libya who resided in Pembroke. 

The Serbian man was admitted to Mater Dei hospital shortly after the accident but died of the injuries later that day. 

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has filed an inquiry. 

