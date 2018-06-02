Zoran Pavlovic identified as victim of bicycle accident

Zoran Pavlovic, 53, who resided in Pembroke, has been identified as the cyclist involved in the car collision which put an end to his life on Friday.

Pavlovic was run-over by a 35-year-old Libya who resided in Pembroke.

The Serbian man was admitted to Mater Dei hospital shortly after the accident but died of the injuries later that day.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has filed an inquiry.