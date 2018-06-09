menu

Off-duty policeman foils van theft

The van was reported missing by its owner at the Paola police station early on Saturday morning

9 June 2018, 1:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two people have been arrested by the police after allegedly stealing a Mazda E2200 whic was reported missing early on Saturday morning. 

The two people arrested, a 40-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara and a 33-year-old woman residing in Fgura, were spotted by an off-duty policeman at about 7:20am on Saturday. 

The officer proceeded to request back-up from the police station since the two suspects appeared to be acting suspiciously. 

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit were called to Triq il-Herba, Zejtun, were the missing van was identified. 

One of the accused attempted to drive off as soon as the police arrived on site, but was immediately stopped by the off-duty police man. 

The two suspects are being held by the police for further questioning

