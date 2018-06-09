Off-duty policeman foils van theft

Two people have been arrested by the police after allegedly stealing a Mazda E2200 whic was reported missing early on Saturday morning.

The two people arrested, a 40-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara and a 33-year-old woman residing in Fgura, were spotted by an off-duty policeman at about 7:20am on Saturday.

The officer proceeded to request back-up from the police station since the two suspects appeared to be acting suspiciously.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit were called to Triq il-Herba, Zejtun, were the missing van was identified.

One of the accused attempted to drive off as soon as the police arrived on site, but was immediately stopped by the off-duty police man.

The two suspects are being held by the police for further questioning