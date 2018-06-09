Off-duty policeman foils van theft
The van was reported missing by its owner at the Paola police station early on Saturday morning
Two people have been arrested by the police after allegedly stealing a Mazda E2200 whic was reported missing early on Saturday morning.
The two people arrested, a 40-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara and a 33-year-old woman residing in Fgura, were spotted by an off-duty policeman at about 7:20am on Saturday.
The officer proceeded to request back-up from the police station since the two suspects appeared to be acting suspiciously.
Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit were called to Triq il-Herba, Zejtun, were the missing van was identified.
One of the accused attempted to drive off as soon as the police arrived on site, but was immediately stopped by the off-duty police man.
The two suspects are being held by the police for further questioning