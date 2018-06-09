Man sustains grievous injuries after one-storey fall

A 40-year-old man has been admitted to hospital after falling from height of one storey in a Tas-Sliema construction site in Triq Rodolfu.

In a statement, the police said the incident happened at roughly 12:45pm, when the police, civil protection department and a medical team were called on site.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.