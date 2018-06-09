Man sustains grievous injuries after one-storey fall
The man was injured on a construction site in Sliema at about 12:45pm, the police said
A 40-year-old man has been admitted to hospital after falling from height of one storey in a Tas-Sliema construction site in Triq Rodolfu.
In a statement, the police said the incident happened at roughly 12:45pm, when the police, civil protection department and a medical team were called on site.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are on-going.
