Man sustains grievous injuries after one-storey fall

The man was injured on a construction site in Sliema at about 12:45pm, the police said 

9 June 2018, 4:55pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 40-year-old man has been admitted to hospital after falling from height of one storey in a Tas-Sliema construction site in Triq Rodolfu.

In a statement, the police said the incident happened at roughly 12:45pm, when the police, civil protection department and a medical team were called on site.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are on-going. 

