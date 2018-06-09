[WATCH] Constable Simon Schembri applauded as he's discharged from hospital

Simon Schembri, the police constable who was recently involved in a hit and run incident in Hal-Luqa, has been discharged from hospital.

Schembri was nearly killed when he was run over by 17-year-old Liam Debono last month, suffering a collapsed lung and fractures to his pelvis and ribs. Schembri’s right arm had to be amputated below the elbow as a result of the injuries sustained.

The officer also suffered severe friction burns from his cheek down to his abdomen from having been dragged for a considerable distance by the silver Mercedes that the underage motorist was allegedly driving.

This week, a court found that there was enough evidence for Debono to be tried on charges of attempted murder by a jury of his peers.

Videos of Schembri leaving hospital emerged online on Saturday in which the constable can be seen leaving hospital to applause by those who had gathered outside hospital to greet him and commend his bravery.

Schembri can be seen shaking hands with memebers of the police's motorcycle unit which later escorted him away from hospital.