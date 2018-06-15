Alex Saliba mulling possible MEP run

Alex Saliba, the head of the EU Secretariat within the European Affairs ministry, is likely to contest next year’s MEP elections on the Labour Party ticket.

Labour Party sources told MaltaToday that Saliba has been encouraged by many within the party to run, and is almost certain to submit his candidature. They were quick to point out that Saliba has been “close” to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat since before his election as party leader.

The sources said that in addition to being supported by a considerable number of the party’s delegates and activists, Saliba also had the backing of some Labour MPs.

He was recently elected to the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee, having garnered the largest number of delegates’ votes.

“Many have approached me and told me I should do it, but I am yet to take a final decision. I still need to discuss it with my family,” he said when contacted about the rumours.

Asked what had led him to consider such a move, Saliba stressed that he wanted to help the party in any way he could.

“When the party calls you, you have to make a sacrifice and come forward,” Saliba said. “If I can help the party consolidate its three seats in the European Parliament and possibly get enough votes to win its fourth, I will put my name forward.”

Saliba said that before doing so he would have to discuss his candidature with the party’s administration and the Prime Minister. “Before I confirm with the Prime Minister I will not take any decisions.”

A lawyer by profession, Saliba has been involved in the Labour Party since he was 16 and was most recently the President of Forum Zaghzagh Laburisti, the Labour Party’s youth wing.