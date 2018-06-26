Yacht marina proposed for Marsaskala

Transport Malta has issued a call for bids for the design, construction and operation of a yacht marina in Marsaskala Bay.

The extent of the development shall be limited to the “developed part of the existing coast around the bay”, according to a spokesperson for the Transport Ministry.

“The rocky coastline will be protected and will remain in the public domain,” she added.

A breakwater will be required to reduce the intensity of wave action on inshore waters and provide safe harbourage of the marina and the area.

The yacht marina will have an area with berths for the present boats, new berths and other ancillary services. The prospective operator will be responsible to reorganise the current scattered moorings, “ascertaining uniformity and proper management”.

The possible development of a yacht marina in Marsaskala was mentioned during the Budget Speech for 2017 as part of an ongoing strategy to improve Malta’s profile as a yachting centre while reinvigorating marine locations, following the investment in Sa Maison and the project of Gzira Gardens.

Transport Malta has already briefed stakeholders including the Għaqda Baħħara, Sajjieda u Dilettanti Wied il-Għajn, and the Department of Fisheries.

The local council’s executive secretary has confirmed that the Marsaskala council was invited for the meeting but unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances. The council has now asked further information on the project as it has so far received no information on the project.

“Transport Malta shall be open to any suggestions, proposal for design, construction and operation of the Marina and will maintain constant dialogue with stakeholders throughout the process,” the ministry spokesperson told MaltaToday.

Businesses and restaurant owners in Marsaskala have been lobbying for a yacht marina for a number of years but some residents had expressed concern on negative impacts on bathing areas along the bay.

The development of a yacht marina in Marsaskala was first considered in a study by Deloitte in 1997. The study referred to the unavailability of land for shoreline facilities and did not consider Marsaskala as one of the best sites.

A report by the Malta Maritime Authority in 2009 concluded that a marina with 380 berths including a breakwater and quay would cost €24 million.

The Planning Authority is still considering an application to develop a water polo pitch on 6,075 square metres of seabed along the Marsaskala promenade in Triq is-Salini, presented two years ago after the existing pool was leased to the Sadeen group to construct the American University of Malta’s campus.

The call for expression in interest has been issued through the Preliminary Market Consultation mechanism, which allows contracting authorities to engage in pre-tender market consultations in order to identify potential bidders and solutions.