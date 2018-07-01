Microlight engine failure forces pilot to perform emergency landing
The emergency landing left one of the passengers slightly injured as the pilot looked to evade roads and built-up areas
A microlight aircraft emergency landing, brought on by engine failure, has left one person slightly injured in Luqa, a spokesperson from the civil aviation department told this newspaper.
The emergency landing was performed close to a runway, with the pilot having strived to evade built-up areas or roads.
Maltese nationals Disma Gauci and Richard Bezzina were identified as the two persons on board the aircraft.
The plane crashed into a carob tree, 100 metres from the airfield's perimeter.
