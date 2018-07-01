menu

Microlight engine failure forces pilot to perform emergency landing

The emergency landing left one of the passengers slightly injured as the pilot looked to evade roads and built-up areas 

1 July 2018, 10:57am
by Karl Azzopardi
Source: Times of Malta/Keith Micallef
A microlight aircraft emergency landing, brought on by engine failure, has left one person slightly injured in Luqa, a spokesperson from the civil aviation department told this newspaper.

The emergency landing was performed close to a runway, with the pilot having strived to evade built-up areas or roads. 

Maltese nationals Disma Gauci and Richard Bezzina were identified as the two persons on board the aircraft. 

The plane crashed into a carob tree, 100 metres from the airfield's perimeter. 

