Attard local council examining Central Link Project before taking position

The Attard local council has said that it would not be taking an official position on the proposed Central Link Project until the project is thoroughly examined.

In a statement on Wednesday, the council said it was examining the government’s transport strategy, as well as other relevant documents related to the project, while noting that the plans submitted had been changed several times.

The council said it believed that transportation needed to be looked at “holistically and not just from the perspective of road construction”.

The council’s statement follows comments by Transport minister Ian Borg during Monday’s Environment parliamentary committee that the Attard local council was yet to take a position on the project.

The project has been controversial over plans to upgrade a number of roads and junctions between Mriehel and Rabat, uprooting a significant number of trees in the process.

While some argue that the changes are necessary to meeting the country’s traffic demands, others have described the plans as short sighted, and a further promotion of the Malta’s already high use of cars.

“Several meetings are being held with the councilors and also with third parties,” the statement read. “Rest assured that the council, at the right time and when it deems appropriate, will take an official position and if necessary vote on the project.”

It said there were several different opinions on the project and the council “believes in a democratic process where thorough discussions are held and different ideas expressed”.

“Finally, the council call upon the government and the minister to publish all the information about the project and the government’s vision for a sustainable traffic management system,” it said.

