MDA in agreement with quarry owners to open sites for construction waste

As a temporary solution, The Malta Development Association came to an agreement to dispose of construction waste in a number of quarries 

maria_pace
10 July 2018, 11:37am
by Maria Pace

The MDA has come to an agreement with a number of quarry owners to open up their sites for the disposal of construction waste while struggling to contain the established charges.

In a statement, the Malta Developers Association said that this was a result of MDA’s efforts aimed at finding a temporary solution to the problem of construction waste disposal while trying to avoid an increase in charges.

The association said it was fully aware that an increase in such charges would lead to yet another increase in construction costs – something that needs to be avoided.

Earlier, MDA strongly objected to the government’s intention to use the powers of a Legal Notice in order to expropriate excavation voids and use them for dumping waste purposes.

While acknowledging that this is only a temporary solution, MDA  said it is committed to co-operating with the authorities – in consultation with quarry owners and other interested parties – to seek a more permanent solution to the problem that has been faced by the construction industry for a long time.

