PN administrative council calls urgent meeting after Egrant inquiry report

The meeting was called after the PN leader Adrian Delia requested his predecessor, Simon Busuttil to suspend himself from the party following the results of the Egrant inquiry.

matthew_agius
22 July 2018, 7:59pm
by Matthew Agius
The PN Headquarters where the council is meeting tonight
The PN Headquarters where the council is meeting tonight

Members of the Nationalist Party’s administrative council have started arriving at PN Headquarters for an urgent meeting this evening.

The PN Council is made up of the highest ranking party representatives and includes the heads of its various sections.

Busuttil took to Facebook, writing that he was willing to face the Administrative Council to have his say, saying he wanted to fight for the truth even if he stood alone.

Busuttil posted on Facebook, saying "should the Council have any questions to ask me, I am available to attend and answer. The short notice will not stop me from fighting on for justice, even if I am alone."

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
PN administrative council calls urgent meeting after Egrant inquiry report
