PN administrative council calls urgent meeting after Egrant inquiry report

Members of the Nationalist Party’s administrative council have started arriving at PN Headquarters for an urgent meeting this evening.

The meeting was called after the PN leader Adrian Delia requested his predecessor, Simon Busuttil to suspend himself from the party following the results of the Egrant inquiry.

The PN Council is made up of the highest ranking party representatives and includes the heads of its various sections.

Busuttil took to Facebook, writing that he was willing to face the Administrative Council to have his say, saying he wanted to fight for the truth even if he stood alone.

Busuttil posted on Facebook, saying "should the Council have any questions to ask me, I am available to attend and answer. The short notice will not stop me from fighting on for justice, even if I am alone."