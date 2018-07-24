menu

Felix Busuttil to stand for European Parliament election with Labour

Dancer and choreographer Felix Busuttil has asked the Labour Party to approve him as a candidate for next year’s European Parliament election

maltatoday
24 July 2018, 1:30pm
by Staff Reporter
Felix Busuttil
Felix Busuttil

Felix Busuttil is gunning for a place on the Labour Party’s ballot sheet for the European Parliament election next year, the artiste confirmed on Facebook.

Busuttil said that he had submitted his candidature to the party for approval, thanking Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and ministers Helena Dalli and Owen Bonnici for their support.

Felix Busuttil announced his intentions on Facebook
Felix Busuttil announced his intentions on Facebook

The dancer and choreographer made his ‘political debut’ during last year’s election campaign when he was asked to address the PL mass meeting in Naxxar.

In a short and hard-hitting speech, Busuttil underscored the new civil rights for gay people introduced by the government that allowed him to join his partner in a civil union.

READ ALSO: Felix Busuttil: ‘I’m Gozitan, gay and in a civil union. I support Joseph Muscat’

Busuttil follows other people, who will be contesting the EP election for the first time with the PL, including Cyrus Engerer and Alex Saliba.

Incumbent Miriam Dalli will contest again while former prime minister Alfred Sant has not yet made known his intentions. Marlene Mizzi has decided to call it a day.

More in National
Simon Busuttil’s faction trying to rally support for anti-Delia move
National

Simon Busuttil’s faction trying to rally support for anti-Delia move
Matthew Vella
Felix Busuttil to stand for European Parliament election with Labour
National

Felix Busuttil to stand for European Parliament election with Labour
Staff Reporter
[WATCH] PD MPs ready to back motion of no confidence in Adrian Delia
National

[WATCH] PD MPs ready to back motion of no confidence in Adrian Delia
Massimo Costa
English PEN tells Caruana Galizia: Mischon de Reya lawyer won’t be removed
National

English PEN tells Caruana Galizia: Mischon de Reya lawyer won’t be removed
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe