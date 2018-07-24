Felix Busuttil to stand for European Parliament election with Labour

Felix Busuttil is gunning for a place on the Labour Party’s ballot sheet for the European Parliament election next year, the artiste confirmed on Facebook.

Busuttil said that he had submitted his candidature to the party for approval, thanking Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and ministers Helena Dalli and Owen Bonnici for their support.

The dancer and choreographer made his ‘political debut’ during last year’s election campaign when he was asked to address the PL mass meeting in Naxxar.

In a short and hard-hitting speech, Busuttil underscored the new civil rights for gay people introduced by the government that allowed him to join his partner in a civil union.

Busuttil follows other people, who will be contesting the EP election for the first time with the PL, including Cyrus Engerer and Alex Saliba.

Incumbent Miriam Dalli will contest again while former prime minister Alfred Sant has not yet made known his intentions. Marlene Mizzi has decided to call it a day.