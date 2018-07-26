Casa challenges Labour MEPs on FIAU report

Nationalist MEP David Casa has challenged Labour MEPs Marlene Mizzi and Miriam Dalli to say that they do not believe the contents of the FIAU reports.

In a statement, Casa said the two MEPs “should stop hiding behind vague phrases in opinion pieces and clarify their position on Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, Pilatus Bank and Nexia BT,” Casa said.

“They should state unequivocally that do not believe the contents of the FIAU reports. They should state unequivocally that they believe that Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, Pilatus Bank and Nexia BT were not involved in criminal activity,” Casa said.

He said the two were attempting to blur the lines between the conclusions of the part-published inquiry and his work. He said the Egrant Inquiry and the FIAU report have nothing to do with each other. “Their suggestion that there is a connection between them has disgraced the office they hold,” he said.