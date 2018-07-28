menu

[WATCH] Puli tries hard to offer One News reporters a Coca-Cola, but fails

Someone must tell Clyde Puli not to open a journalist’s car, even when bearing gifts...

28 July 2018, 8:32pm
by Karl Azzopardi
I'm heeeee-re....
I'm heeeee-re....
Credit: ONE News

Nationalist Party secretary-general Clyde Puli saw his attempt at offering a One News crew a couple of cold drinks being rejected, after he was filmed barging in on the waiting journalist and camera person. 

Labour's new organ One uploaded a video of Puli approaching the waiting journalist’s car with two bottles of Coca-Cola in hand, followed by a security official who was actually filming the whole ordeal with his mobile phone.

Puli is filmed by the One journalist opening the journalist’s car and handing the soft drinks to the people inside the car, who immediately rejected them.

The cameraperson, seated in the driver’s seat immediately told Puli that it was unacceptable for the PN secretary-general to open the door of the vehicle, uninvited as he was.

“This is a token of friendship... yesterday you barged in on a staff BBQ!” Puli immediately fired back. 

Puli continued to persist but was ultimately rejected once again. 

Shortly after the video was uploaded on the PL’s news portal, Puli uploaded a shortened version of the ordeal on his Facebook page, captioned, “Offered a refreshing drink to One journalists camping outside PNHQ in this scorching heat,” 

Nicole Butigieg, the ONE journalist inside the car, commented, “Keep calm and try to save what remains of your beloved political party. Enjoy what promises to be a stress-free summer.” 

More in National
[WATCH] Puli tries hard to offer One News reporters a Coca-Cola, but fails
National

[WATCH] Puli tries hard to offer One News reporters a Coca-Cola, but fails
Karl Azzopardi
Updated | Flight operation controllers union blames Air Malta for delays, as it strikes over wages
National

Updated | Flight operation controllers union blames Air Malta for delays, as it strikes over wages
Staff Reporter
MaltaToday's Yannick Pace is new Institute for Maltese Journalists chairperson
National

MaltaToday's Yannick Pace is new Institute for Maltese Journalists chairperson
Karl Azzopardi
‘Travesty of justice’ to prosecute Pierre Portelli, Simon Busuttil says
National

‘Travesty of justice’ to prosecute Pierre Portelli, Simon Busuttil says
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe