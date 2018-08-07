[WATCH] Updated | Split second reaction saves man from being crushed by collapsed ceiling

A man’s quick reaction has potentially saved his life today, when he, by a whisker, missed getting crushed by a building’s ceiling which collapsed onto the bench he had been sitting on.

In what appears to be a CCTV video, a man is seen on a bench at the side of the road which he had just sat on, when he suddenly looks upwards behind him, and quickly leaps up and moves.

Less than a second later, several large stones and other building debris fall onto the bench, destroying it.

The police said that a 57-year-old man from Msida was taken to hospital following the incident, which happened at around 2.30pm, in Valley Road, Birkirkara. His condition is not yet known.