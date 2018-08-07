[WATCH] Updated | Split second reaction saves man from being crushed by collapsed ceiling
Man sitting outside on bench narrowly avoids being hit by large stones and other construction debris, is later taken to hospital
A man’s quick reaction has potentially saved his life today, when he, by a whisker, missed getting crushed by a building’s ceiling which collapsed onto the bench he had been sitting on.
In what appears to be a CCTV video, a man is seen on a bench at the side of the road which he had just sat on, when he suddenly looks upwards behind him, and quickly leaps up and moves.
Less than a second later, several large stones and other building debris fall onto the bench, destroying it.
The police said that a 57-year-old man from Msida was taken to hospital following the incident, which happened at around 2.30pm, in Valley Road, Birkirkara. His condition is not yet known.