More Maltese travelled abroad on holiday in 2018

The total number of people travelling from Malta to other countries increased by 16.5% in the second quarter of 2018, according to statistics published by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

According to the NSO 20,708 more people holidayed abroad between April and June when compared to the same period last year. There was an 18% increase in outbound tourism since the start of the year.

Trips to EU countries increase increased by 15,592 or 13.8%, while those to non-EU countries increased by 5,116 – equivalent to 39.8%.

The average estimated per capita expenditure stood at €809 in 2018, down from €864 in the second quarter of 2017. Average per capita expenditure during the second quarter has been in decline for some years, having stood at €936 in 2015.

The average expenditure per night was €125, up from €119 in 2017.

According to the data, the Italy (47,695) and the United Kingdom (23,957) were the two most popular destinations for the Maltese, followed by Spain, Germany and France.

Maltese the second highest spenders in EU

According to Eurostat data published on Monday, the Maltese are the second highest spenders when on holiday.

The statistics, which are for the year 2016, show the Maltese spending on average €645.68.

Malta was second to Luxembourg, whose residents spent an average of €767.77 when on holiday. Austrians placed third at €607, with all three countries spending well above the EU average of €336.