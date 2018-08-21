menu

More Maltese travelled abroad on holiday in 2018

Holidays to non-EU countries experienced the sharpest increase

maltatoday
21 August 2018, 1:01pm
by Staff Reporter
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The total number of people travelling from Malta to other countries increased by 16.5% in the second quarter of 2018, according to statistics published by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

According to the NSO 20,708 more people holidayed abroad between April and June when compared to the same period last year. There was an 18% increase in outbound tourism since the start of the year.

Trips to EU countries increase increased by 15,592 or 13.8%, while those to non-EU countries increased by 5,116 – equivalent to 39.8%.

The average estimated per capita expenditure stood at €809 in 2018, down from €864 in the second quarter of 2017. Average per capita expenditure during the second quarter has been in decline for some years, having stood at €936 in 2015.

The average expenditure per night was €125, up from €119 in 2017.

According to the data, the Italy (47,695) and the United Kingdom (23,957) were the two most popular destinations for the Maltese, followed by Spain, Germany and France.

Maltese the second highest spenders in EU

According to Eurostat data published on Monday, the Maltese are the second highest spenders when on holiday.
The statistics, which are for the year 2016, show the Maltese spending on average €645.68.

Malta was second to Luxembourg, whose residents spent an average of €767.77 when on holiday. Austrians placed third at €607, with all three countries spending well above the EU average of €336.

More in National
Solar farm policy scheme renewed following encouraging initial uptake
National

Solar farm policy scheme renewed following encouraging initial uptake
Paul Cocks
Air Malta to piggyback on Ryanair website
National

Air Malta to piggyback on Ryanair website
Kurt Sansone
More Maltese travelled abroad on holiday in 2018
National

More Maltese travelled abroad on holiday in 2018
Staff Reporter
Weeks from his release from prison, Daniel Holmes looks to the future
National

Weeks from his release from prison, Daniel Holmes looks to the future
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe