Solar farm policy scheme renewed following encouraging initial uptake

Solar farms set up by the end of 2017 generated 155 gigawatts per hour, or around 6.5 percent of all electricity consumed in Malta, energy minister Joe Mizzi said today.

In total, over 112 megawatts of photovoltaic panels had been installed by the end of last year, following the launch of the government’s Solar Farm Policy which offered a number of incentives for the setting up of solar farms larger than 1MW.

Mizzi today announced that the government was extending the scheme by a further 35MW in a bid for solar energy to start producing up to 10% of the country’s power needs and boost the country’s use of renewable energy in line with its targets for 2020.

13 offers had been received under last year’s scheme, including three that, between them, were allocated just under 15MW.

As part of its overall energy strategy, the government also extended grants for families that invested in PV panels, benefiting from reduced electricity tariffs, the minister said.

“Attractive feed-in tariffs, guaranteed for 20 years, are also available to commercial and industrial operators who choose to invest in PV technology.”

Mizzi said that, together with tax benefits offered by Malta Enterprise and the Energy and Water Agency, these incentives were ensuring that the sector remain competitive and sustainable.

“The government wants to ensure that all incentives are granted in the most transparent and effective manner possible, in line with the European Union’s regulations on state aid,” he said.

“In fact, allocated tariffs varied between 12.8c and 13.3c for every KW/hour exported to the grid.”

All the measures introduced were projected to aid in the government’s plans to have renewable sources providing 10% of the country’s energy needs, Mizzi said.