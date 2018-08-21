menu

Solar farm policy scheme renewed following encouraging initial uptake

112 megawatts of photovoltaic panels had been installed by the end of 2017, producing 155 gigawatts per hour, or around 6.5% of Malta's electricity needs

paul_cocks
21 August 2018, 1:34pm
by Paul Cocks
Minister Joe MIzzi says more needs to be done in line with government's strategy for use of renewable sources of energy
Minister Joe MIzzi says more needs to be done in line with government's strategy for use of renewable sources of energy

Solar farms set up by the end of 2017 generated 155 gigawatts per hour, or around 6.5 percent of all electricity consumed in Malta, energy minister Joe Mizzi said today.

In total, over 112 megawatts of photovoltaic panels had been installed by the end of last year, following the launch of the government’s Solar Farm Policy which offered a number of incentives for the setting up of solar farms larger than 1MW.

Mizzi today announced that the government was extending the scheme by a further 35MW in a bid for solar energy to start producing up to 10% of the country’s power needs and boost the country’s use of renewable energy in line with its targets for 2020.

13 offers had been received under last year’s scheme, including three that, between them, were allocated just under 15MW.

As part of its overall energy strategy, the government also extended grants for families that invested in PV panels, benefiting from reduced electricity tariffs, the minister said.

“Attractive feed-in tariffs, guaranteed for 20 years, are also available to commercial and industrial operators who choose to invest in PV technology.”

Mizzi said that, together with tax benefits offered by Malta Enterprise and the Energy and Water Agency, these incentives were ensuring that the sector remain competitive and sustainable.

“The government wants to ensure that all incentives are granted in the most transparent and effective manner possible, in line with the European Union’s regulations on state aid,” he said.

“In fact, allocated tariffs varied between 12.8c and 13.3c for every KW/hour exported to the grid.”

All the measures introduced were projected to aid in the government’s plans to have renewable sources providing 10% of the country’s energy needs, Mizzi said.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in National
Solar farm policy scheme renewed following encouraging initial uptake
National

Solar farm policy scheme renewed following encouraging initial uptake
Paul Cocks
Air Malta to piggyback on Ryanair website
National

Air Malta to piggyback on Ryanair website
Kurt Sansone
More Maltese travelled abroad on holiday in 2018
National

More Maltese travelled abroad on holiday in 2018
Staff Reporter
Weeks from his release from prison, Daniel Holmes looks to the future
National

Weeks from his release from prison, Daniel Holmes looks to the future
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe