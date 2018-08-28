[WATCH] Madliena residents angered by overflowing sewage

Sewage overflowing from beneath a manhole in Swieqi

Sewage has been overflowing from beneath a manhole cover for three days in Swieqi, according to irate residents.

A reader has sent in pictures of the sewage overflowing down Triq Pedidalwett, Madliena. "The situation has been going on for three days and the sewage is flowing all the way down to the St Andrew’s main road," he said.

The resident has called on the authorities to take action and solve the problem.