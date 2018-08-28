menu

[WATCH] Madliena residents angered by overflowing sewage

Sewage has been erupting from beneath a manhole cover for three days, leaving Madliena residents fuming

matthew_agius
28 August 2018, 3:02pm
by Matthew Agius
Sewage has been overflowing for three days in this road in Madliena
Sewage has been overflowing for three days in this road in Madliena
Sewage overflowing from beneath a manhole in Swieqi

Sewage has been overflowing from beneath a manhole cover for three days in Swieqi, according to irate residents.

A reader has sent in pictures of the sewage overflowing down Triq Pedidalwett, Madliena. "The situation has been going on for three days and the sewage is flowing all the way down to the St Andrew’s main road," he said.

The resident has called on the authorities to take action and solve the problem.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in National
[WATCH] Madliena residents angered by overflowing sewage
National

[WATCH] Madliena residents angered by overflowing sewage
Matthew Agius
Green MT accuses rival GreenPak of benefitting from violation of state aid rules
National

Green MT accuses rival GreenPak of benefitting from violation of state aid rules
Yannick Pace
Housing boss says State must assist persons ineligible for social housing
National

Housing boss says State must assist persons ineligible for social housing
Matthew Vella
GreenPak hits out at Green MT for plans to charge local councils for recycled waste collection
National

GreenPak hits out at Green MT for plans to charge local councils for recycled waste collection
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe