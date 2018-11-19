menu

Updated | Woman's corpse recovered from sea at Għar Lapsi

The lifeless body of a woman had to be recovered by helicopter from the sea at Għar Lapsi

kurt_sansone
19 November 2018, 4:27pm
by Kurt Sansone
The woman's body had to be winched out of the sea by an army helicopter
Updated at 5pm with police statement

An army helicopter was used to recover the lifeless body of a woman from the sea at Għar Lapsi in the limits of Siġġiewi.

The corpse was spotted out at sea by a man who reported the matter to the police.

An Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat and helicopter were dispatched to the area and the corpse was airlifted.

Police sources have said the woman appears to be foreign.

In a statement, the police said the police were notified of the body at around 3.30pm. The corpse has so far not been identified.

Duty Magistrate Joe Mifsud is conducting an inquiry and has appointed various experts to assist him.

The police are investigating.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
