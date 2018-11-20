Airport access road from Qormi to be widened

menu

yannick_pace
20 November 2018, 12:54pm
by Yannick Pace
Infrastructure minister Ian Borg said the final preparations were underway for the Triq San Tumas and Triq Hal Luqa to be rebuilt
Preparations are underway for Infrastructure Malta to rebuild the stretch of road leading from

Ħal Luqa to Ħal Qormi, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Tuesday.

Writing on Facebook, Borg said that the road would be rebuilt and widened in the process, thus improving the road’s “quality, efficiency and safety”.

He said Infrastructure Malta had received four bids following a call for tenders, worth an average of €9.2 million.  

The minister added that the works would improve connectivity between a number of localities including Ħaż Żebbuġ, Ħal Qormi, il-Marsa, Raħal Ġdid, Ħal Luqa, il-Gudja, Ħal Kirkop, Ħal Safi, ż-Żurrieq, l-Imqabba and l-Qrendi.

Borg noted that, once rebuilt, the road would also improve access to the Malta International Airport.

Before the last general election, the goverment pledged to invest some €100 million a year in order to rebuild all of Malta's roads with an unprecedented level of roadworks currently underway across the island, including the rebuilding and widening of several roads and junctions. 

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
