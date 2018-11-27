New pedestrian and cycle bridge at Blata l-Bajda

A new footbridge will be built next to the MUSEUM headquarters in Blata l-Bajda to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross over from Hamrun to Marsa, Infrastructure Malta said.

The circular girder bridge will be built in 2019 over Triq San Gorg Preca, connecting Hamrun’s main road with Spencer Hill in Marsa. It will overpass the main artery, Triq Dicembru 13.

The area is a busy crossing for pedestrians wanting to catch the southbound buses. Pedestrians currently use a pelican crossing to make their way to the bus stop.

Infrastructure Malta said the new bridge will provide a safer crossing for pedestrians and cyclists and will replace the existing pelican lights.

The structure’s design incorporates gently sloping ramps, the agency said. “The geometry of the footbridge aims to smoothly link both sides of the road, with minimal impact on the adjacent landscaped areas. Whilst walking or cycling over the bridge, commuters will be passing in line with the canopies of some of the mature trees located in this area, offering a new perspective of the adjacent park,” the agency said.

The structure will also include passenger lifts to ensure it is accessible to everyone.

A call for offers for the construction of this bridge closes on 12 December 2018. Infrastructure Malta is liaising with the planning and environmental authorities to obtain the necessary development permits, an agency spokesperson said.

Once the ongoing procurement process is concluded, the selected contractor will be required to build the bridge within a few months, by the end of 2019.

This project may be part-financed by the structural and investment funds of the European Union.

The agency is also finalising preparations for another cycling and walking overpass being built in 2019 across Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, in Luqa.

This 34-metre structure will facilitate pedestrian, public transport and cycling commutes to and from several localities around Gudja, including the nearby Malta International Airport and the Institute of Tourism Studies.