Respite service for people with disability opens in Mosta

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday inaugurated an extension to respite services through a public private partnership with Hila Homes Ltd at Casa Apap Bologna in Mosta.

The new house, which aims to accommodate people with disability, will have 21 separate bedrooms and according to Muscat will benefit 1,000 individuals.

“If the house is able to accommodate 1,000 people, then it well help 1,000 families,” the PM said.

Respite services enable families of disabled people to take a break by providing accommodation and help, while the family takes a break from the constant need for attention and care required by disabled individuals.

Parliamentary Secretary Anthony Agius Decelis said that despite the guilt feeling cropping up from leaving your children in someone else’s care, services like respite, enable parents to re-energise and recharge.

“Even the best designed engines need to stop and be serviced every once in a while, and parents of disabled children need to know that,” he said.

Muscat said the government has worked relentlessly in providing a number of residences within the community through the Socjeta Gusta project, with 11 residences already built.

The new facility in Villa Bologna is equipped with multi-sensory facilities for individuals with both physical and intellectual disabilities.

National Commission for Persons with Disability Chairman Oliver Scicluna said that this is a large step forward as being the first of its kind, a public private partnership in the disability sector provides a higher standard to the residents.

Agenzija Sapport CEO Joe Cini, said that the purpose of this residence is to prepare and train residents to integrate within the community.