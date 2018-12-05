Unemployment declines by 23%

There were 527 fewer people registering for work in October, bringing down the number of unemployed to 1,790.

The decrease represents a 23% decline over the previous year, the National Statistics Office said.

Registered unemployed dropped among all age groups and irrespective of how long they had been registering for work.

The information released by the NSO comes from data held by JobsPlus, a government agency.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 63 persons when compared to the previous year, reaching 232. Men accounted for 72% of registrants with a disability.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18% and 41% respectively.

The same statistics also quoted the unemployment rate for June as a percentage of the labour supply. In June unemployment stood at a lowly 0.9%.