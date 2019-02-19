menu

Government requests European Commission assessment of Gozo's social and economic disparities

It said that notwithstanding the investment made in recent years, Gozo still lagged behind Malta and needed a tailor-made approach  

yannick_pace
19 February 2019, 7:02pm
by Yannick Pace
The Maltese government has requested as assessment of Gozo's social and economic disparities
The Maltese government has requested as assessment of Gozo's social and economic disparities

The Maltese government has submitted an official request to the European Commission for it to report to the European Council on the economic and social situation of Gozo.

In particular, the request asks for an assessment of the disparities in social and economic development levels between the two islands, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Maltese government is convinced that further efforts are required to adequately support island territories to ensure that these regions are not undermined by the territorial handicaps that these regions face,” the government said.

It added that the declaration calls for “action to be taken before the end of each budgetary period in an effort to mitigate these challenges in future projects”.

The government said it believed that addressing Gozo’s specific situation required a tailor-made approach that can bolster the island’s economic activity whilst “protecting its inherent and distinctive natural features”.

It said that for this purpose, the government had earmarked 10% of the Structural and Cohesion Funds due to it, specifically to address the needs of Gozo during the last two programming periods.

“Cognisant of the investment undertaken in recent years in a number of areas in Gozo, such as basic infrastructure in transport and environment, tourism and health related projects as well as training and employment opportunities; a comparison of socio-economic development levels, indicate that notwithstanding the investment made, disparities still persist and that the development of the island of Gozo lags behind that of Malta, primarily for reasons relating to its double insularity,” government said.

Within this context, it said it was invited the Commission to propose appropriate measures to further enable Gozo’s integration within the European internal market.

“Whilst this approach aims to provide a renewed impetus for the development of the island of Gozo, the objective is to foster sustainable development within Gozo which will contribute towards a better quality of life for today’s and future generations living in Gozo.”

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
700 Breathalyzer tests carried out on Maltese roads in four years
National

700 Breathalyzer tests carried out on Maltese roads in four years
Yannick Pace
Gozo doesn’t belong to Labour or PN, minister insists
National

Gozo doesn’t belong to Labour or PN, minister insists
Yannick Pace
Government requests European Commission assessment of Gozo's social and economic disparities
National

Government requests European Commission assessment of Gozo's social and economic disparities
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Gozo needs a council, PN will vote against a regional authority - Delia
National

[WATCH] Gozo needs a council, PN will vote against a regional authority - Delia
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.