Three injured in violent head-on collision outside Birzebbuga

A violent impact between a BMW 523 and a Toyota Vitz outside Birżebbuġa left three people injured on Saturday morning.

The head-on collision happened at around 9am in Għar Dalam road and on impact the Vitz with the elderly couple inside ended up in a field on the side of the road.

A 21-year-old man from Kalkara who was driving the BMW and the elderly couple aged 80 and 72 from Birżebbuġa, were hospitalised.

The condition of the victims is not yet known.

Three ambulances were called on site to take the injured to hospital.

A small dog who was riding in the car with the elderly couple survived the crash but sustained a broken leg and had to be taken to the animal hospital.