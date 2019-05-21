[WATCH] Helicopter service between Malta and Gozo a step closer to becoming a reality

A call for proposals for companies interested in operating an air link between Malta and Gozo has been issued by the government’s airline Malta Air Travel, the tourism and Gozo ministries said on Tuesday.

The service was first announced by Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana earlier this year.

Mizzi said that officials from his ministry had worked with the airline to conclude all preparatory and consultative work, including both technical and financial plans required to issue the call.

He said that the new air link would improve connectivity for Gozitans and foreigners travelling to the island, while also ensuring that service is available “in case of an emergency”.

Caruana said that talks about resuming a helicopter service with the Tourism Ministry had begun immediately after responsibility for the Gozo Heliport was transferred to the Gozo Ministry.

She said that an extensive study had been undertaken in order to determined the most suitable “economic model” for the service.

The service, she added, would be a scheduled one, in order for it to truly offer the best possible service to those using it.

The government’s vision for Gozo was to significantly improve its connectivity with Malta in order to maximise the island’s potential.