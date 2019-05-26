Norman Lowell's strong showing could cause big parties to pander to culture of hate, AD warns

Alternattiva Demokratika has warned that the relatively big percentage of voters who voted for Norman Lowell could lead to bigger parties pandering to a culture of hate.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo thanked all those who had voted for his party, saying that it was too early to comment on how it had fared given only a third of votes have been countred so far.

"It seems however that a bigger percentage of voters than usual have decided to associate themselves with the politics of hate," Cacopardo said, in clear reference to Norman Lowell, who has likely done well in these European elections according to preliminary indications.

"This is worrying because this might lead to the bigger parties to pander to this culture rather than work against it," Cacopardo said.

"For decency's sake as a nation, Maltese politics should understand and engage with xenophobia in a way which never ceases to uphold values of humanity and solidarity."