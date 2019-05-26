menu

Norman Lowell's strong showing could cause big parties to pander to culture of hate, AD warns

Maltese politics should engage with xenophobia in a way which upholds values of humanity and solidarity, Alternattiva Demokratika says

massimo_costa
26 May 2019, 5:23pm
by Massimo Costa
AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has warned that a strong showing by Norman Lowell in the MEP elections could lead bigger parties to pander to culture of hate which he promotes
AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has warned that a strong showing by Norman Lowell in the MEP elections could lead bigger parties to pander to culture of hate which he promotes

Alternattiva Demokratika has warned that the relatively big percentage of voters who voted for Norman Lowell could lead to bigger parties pandering to a culture of hate.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo thanked all those who had voted for his party, saying that it was too early to comment on how it had fared given only a third of votes have been countred so far.

"It seems however that a bigger percentage of voters than usual have decided to associate themselves with the politics of hate," Cacopardo said, in clear reference to Norman Lowell, who has likely done well in these European elections according to preliminary indications.

"This is worrying because this might lead to the bigger parties to pander to this culture rather than work against it," Cacopardo said. 

"For decency's sake as a nation, Maltese politics should understand and engage with xenophobia in a way which never ceases to uphold values of humanity and solidarity." 

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Norman Lowell's strong showing could cause big parties to pander to culture of hate, AD warns
National

Norman Lowell's strong showing could cause big parties to pander to culture of hate, AD warns
Massimo Costa
Prime Minister 'speechless' at 'historic' 45,000 vote majority for Labour Party
National

Prime Minister 'speechless' at 'historic' 45,000 vote majority for Labour Party
Massimo Costa
Hit and run leaves biker with grievous injuries
National

Hit and run leaves biker with grievous injuries
Kurt Sansone
Armed Forces of Malta rescues 216 migrants at sea
National

Armed Forces of Malta rescues 216 migrants at sea
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.