Labour hoping to retain control of Birkirkara, as vote counting enters second day

The Labour Party is today hoping it can build on yesterday’s local council success by securing a number of key local councils, as the counting of votes from last Saturday’s elections enters the second day.

Yesterday’s proceedings saw the Labour Party elect a mayor in Valletta for the first time since local councils were introduced.

The party also managed to win St Paul’s Bay, one of the largest localities on the island, and one that has always been hotly contested by the two parties.

Proceedings will resume tonight with votes from another 21 localities to be counted, including Birkirkara, San Gwann, Msida and Rabat.

The Labour Party will be looking to retain a majority in Birkirkara, a locality which will also be interesting to analyse given that all of Malta’s parties have fielded candidates there.

Both Msida and Rabat were won by the Labour Party last time round. Rabat has been controlled by the PN in the past, and while the Labour Party won a relatively comfortable majority, it remains to be seen what effect the party's decision to block mayor Charles Azzopardi from running again will have.

Similarly, in Msida, the party lost councillor Lino Bartolo, who resigned after internal tension with other Labour councillors. Bartolo, who is well-connected within the community, ran as an independent candidate.

San Gwann was won by the Nationalist Party the last time round and Labour will be hoping to win it back. In the last election, despite the Labour Party winning more votes it was the Nationalist Party that won more seats.

The full list of localities that will be decided tonight include: Birkirkara, Bormla, Għaxaq, Lija, Żabbar, Fgura, Gudja, Kalkara, Rabat (Gozo), Rabat (Malta), Xagħra, Għarb, Mġarr, Msida, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk, Paola, San Ġwann, Sannat, Pieta, Sliema.