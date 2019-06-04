Three beaches to expand with sand reclaimed from the sea

Sandy beaches in St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa, Għar Aħmar in Marsaxlokk and Balluta Bay in St Julians are expected to expand for the summer months.

Sand re-nourishment projects will soon start in the three localities to create bigger sandy beaches. The sand used will be dredged from the sea, ensuring the least possible environmental damage.

The projects were announced this morning by Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

A similar project in Balluta last year was welcomed by beachgoers before the sand washed out with the onset of the winter months. Sand re-nourishment has to be carried every year before the summer.

Mizzi explained that in Balluta, the cost of the project was going to be financed by a leading hotel in the area for the next five years. On the two other beaches in the south, the government was going to invest €150,000.

Mizzi said no private deckchair operators or kiosks would be allowed to operate on the three beaches.

“The ultimate aim of this investment is to offer more beaches to tourists and Maltese in the south of Malta and in the heart of the tourism mecca in Sliema and St Julians,” Mizzi said.