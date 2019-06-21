menu

Do the people love Adrian Delia more than his own MPs? We were in Valletta asking them to tell the PN leader what he has to do next

karl_azzopardi
21 June 2019, 10:38am
by Karl Azzopardi
Opposition leader Adrian Delia is in a political quandary. Faced by a polite rebellion from MPs after an election drubbing at the European elections, the PN leader refuses to step down or call for a vote of confidence.

Buoyed by support from his own party members, who elected him in the first election open to paid-up party members, Delia insists that it is rebel MPs who are preventing him from making the strategic changes he needs in the party.

So what do people in Valletta think about his political ordeal?

[WATCH] We took Adrian Delia out to ask people how to resolve his PN problem
