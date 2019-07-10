Court orders owners of collapsed Mellieha building to clear debris

A court has ordered the owners of a Mellieha property which collapsed last month to clear the debris without delay.

The four-storey building collapsed in Main Street, Mellieha on Saturday 8 June near the former Shoppers Supermarket.

Construction is taking place next door.

In a decree handed down this morning in the acts of the magisterial inquiry into the collapse, the court referred to a verbal order that it gave the owners on the same day of the collapse, at the incident site, ordering them to completely remove the debris and collapsed parts of the building at their own expense, immediately.

The removal is to take place under the direction of their own experts and contractors, it said, citing a decree it had handed down to an application filed by Margod Ltd on 10 June.

