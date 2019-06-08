Updated | Woman rescued from Mellieha four-storey building collapse

menu
matthew_vella
Last updated on 8 June 2019, 8:22am
by Matthew Vella
The four-storey building collapsed in Mellieha's Main Street (Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
An elderly woman has been rescued from inside the debris of a collapsed apartment building in Mellieha.

The four-storey building collapsed in Main Street, Mellieha on Saturday near the former Shoppers Supermarket. Construction is taking place next door.

The elderly woman was reportedly trapped in one of the pictured rooms in the adjacent building (Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
(Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
The police and officers from the Civil Protection Department and ambulances were on site.

The building fell at around 6am.

All emergency forces are on site, with neighbouring buildings having been evacuated.

This is the second incident in as many months that an apartment block collapses due to third party construction, the recent one being a block in Gwardamangia, where luckily people living in the apartments managed to escape since they were not in the part of the block that collapsed.

(Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
Developers' lobby boss Sandro Chetcuti is on site (Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
