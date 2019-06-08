Updated | Woman rescued from Mellieha four-storey building collapse

An elderly woman has been rescued from inside the debris of a collapsed apartment building in Mellieha.

The four-storey building collapsed in Main Street, Mellieha on Saturday near the former Shoppers Supermarket. Construction is taking place next door.

The police and officers from the Civil Protection Department and ambulances were on site.

The building fell at around 6am.

All emergency forces are on site, with neighbouring buildings having been evacuated.

This is the second incident in as many months that an apartment block collapses due to third party construction, the recent one being a block in Gwardamangia, where luckily people living in the apartments managed to escape since they were not in the part of the block that collapsed.