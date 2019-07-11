Italian man charged over Valletta graffiti

A man has been accused of daubing graffiti with the word “Kotone” on walls all over Valletta.

Cesare Citriniti, a 37-year-old Italian from Swieqi, appeared in the dock before magistrate Nadine Lia on Thursday, accused of damaging cultural property and residential facades in the capital city.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee told the court that the man had been apprehended after being identified from CCTV. Citriniti describes himself on his Facebook profile as a designer and artist.

He pleaded guilty, shrugging. The magistrate informed the accused that he had every right to plead not guilty.

The court solemnly explained the consequences of his plea, which included the possibility of prison and a large fine, before granting him time to reconsider, but the accused repeated his guilty plea.

The court ordered that a pre-sentencing report be drawn up.

He was granted bail in the interim against a deposit of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti assisted the accused as legal aid.