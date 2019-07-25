menu

Marsa-Hamrun bypass will close for a couple of hours on the weekend

The Santa Venera feast will force the closure of the Marsa-Hamrun bypass between 10pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, and 8pm and 10.30pm on Sunday

25 July 2019, 1:15pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The Santa Venera feast over the weekend will force the closure of the Marsa-Hamrun bypass to traffic, the police said in a statement.

The police have warned motorists to steer away from the Marsa-Hamrun bypass, which is a main connecting road between the south and the north.

Cars coming from Marsa will be diverted from the bridge near Quintano Food Products to the underpass leading to Qormi and Santa Venera. 

Vehicles coming from the Mrieħel bypass will be diverted to the underpass leading to Santa Venera and Qormi. 

The closure on Saturday will be between 10pm and 11.30pm.

On Sunday, the road will be closed between 8pm and 10.30pm.

