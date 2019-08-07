[WATCH] Pembroke school evacuated after large grassfire spreads across nearby fields

Firefighters bring grassfire close to Pembroke school under control

A school in Pembroke has been evacuated after a grassfire ignited and spread across nearby fields.

Children with special needs attending the St Clare College San Miguel Primary Education Resource Centre were on Wednesday afternoon evacuated from the building as a precauation, the police told MaltaToday.

Civil Protection Department personnel, who are on site, said the fire had started in the vicinity of the Pembroke police compound, and later spread to an area close to the Melita football ground.

A water carrier, four water bowsers and four fire engines were dispatched to the site in an effort to fight the blze, which has now been brought under control.

Four CPD officials and 20 firefighters were engaged in the operation.

