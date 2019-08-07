menu

[WATCH] Pembroke school evacuated after large grassfire spreads across nearby fields

Special needs children at St Clare College San Miguel school evacuated as a precaution

massimo_costa karl_azzopardi
7 August 2019, 2:19pm
by Massimo Costa / Karl Azzopardi
Firefighters are on site and have brought the fire under control (Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
Firefighters are on site and have brought the fire under control (Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
Firefighters bring grassfire close to Pembroke school under control

A school in Pembroke has been evacuated after a grassfire ignited and spread across nearby fields.

Children with special needs attending the St Clare College San Miguel Primary Education Resource Centre were on Wednesday afternoon evacuated from the building as a precauation, the police told MaltaToday.

(Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
(Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)

Civil Protection Department personnel, who are on site, said the fire had started in the vicinity of the Pembroke police compound, and later spread to an area close to the Melita football ground.

(Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)
(Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MediaToday)

A water carrier, four water bowsers and four fire engines were dispatched to the site in an effort to fight the blze, which has now been brought under control.

Four CPD officials and 20 firefighters were engaged in the operation.

Civil Protection Department personnel are on site, and the fire has now been brought under control

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[WATCH] MTA opposed to Danish Village Għadira concession, Tourism Minister says
National

[WATCH] MTA opposed to Danish Village Għadira concession, Tourism Minister says
Karl Azzopardi
Updated | Minister hails drop in poverty for fifth consecutive year
National

Updated | Minister hails drop in poverty for fifth consecutive year
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Pembroke school evacuated after large grassfire spreads across nearby fields
National

[WATCH] Pembroke school evacuated after large grassfire spreads across nearby fields
Massimo Costa / Karl Azzopardi
Boats removed as authority clamps down on obstructions to landing places
National

Boats removed as authority clamps down on obstructions to landing places
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.